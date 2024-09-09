FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Tzitzikostas set to become European commissioner for transport, Politico reports

Apostolos Tzitzikostas is expected to take on the transport portfolio in the new EU Commission, Politico reported on Monday.

According to Politico, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expects Greece to secure an important portfolio in exchange for helping to clinch another five-year term for Ursula von der Leyen as Commission president.

“Overseeing the transport portfolio can be key to helping Greece’s shipping industry. If transport alone is not enough to please Mitsotakis, Tzitzikostas could become responsible for regional development, especially given his experience in the European Committee of the Regions,” Politico reports.

Furthermore, Cypriot Costas Kadis is expected to be appointed as Commissioner for the Mediterranean, a newly created position that Cyprus lobbied for.

