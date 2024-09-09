FOREIGN AFFAIRS

EAV delivers two upgraded F-16 Vipers to Hellenic Air Force

[Kathimerini]

The Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAV) delivered two upgraded F-16 Vipers to the Hellenic Air Force on Monday, while another fighter jet is expected to be delivered by the end of the month.

In recent months, EAV has accelerated deliveries to get back on schedule. EAV officials estimate that they may even exceed their goal for 2024 by delivering an additional Viper, bringing the total number of fighter jets delivered this year to 16.

EAV has already begun the hiring process for additional specialized personnel to achieve a production rate of 18 fighter jets per year, ensuring the program’s completion by 2027 without delays.

Company sources state that approximately one-third of the fleet has been upgraded so far, with the time required to upgrade each aircraft now being significantly reduced.

The two upgraded F-16 Vipers, a single-seater and a two-seater, took off shortly after 1 p.m. from the 114th Combat Wing in Tanagra, after completing all necessary tests at EAV’s facilities. After a relatively short flight, they arrived in Crete to join the 340th Squadron.

The third fighter jet to be delivered in September will be the last to fly to Crete.

