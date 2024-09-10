FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greek truck driver shot and arrested by Turkish police at the border

Greek truck driver shot and arrested by Turkish police at the border
[Shutterstock]

A Greek truck driver was shot and arrested by Turkish police at the Ipsala border station in Adrianople (Edirne) on Tuesday, according to Turkish authorities.

Turkish authorities stated that the driver allegedly injured a Turkish national riding a motorcycle at the border station. According to the Turkish statement, the driver then exited the vehicle and approached the Turkish police officers while holding a sharp object.

The Turkish police stated that they fired two warning shots into the air before shooting him in the leg and arresting him.

According to the Edirne authorities, the detained Greek national was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

The injured Turkish national was also taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. 

Turkish authorities claimed that the Greek authorities have been informed about the incident.

According to information from Kathimerini, the Greek national who was arrested has a history of psychiatric disorders.

Turkey Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
1 Israeli Arab killed and 2 wounded in a shooting on a street in Istanbul
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

1 Israeli Arab killed and 2 wounded in a shooting on a street in Istanbul

Turkish telecommunications workers arrested on Rhodes released
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish telecommunications workers arrested on Rhodes released

Greece’s top court greenlights extradition of Erdogan rival to Turkey
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece’s top court greenlights extradition of Erdogan rival to Turkey

Albania installs British-funded cameras along its border to stem flow of migrants, criminal gangs
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Albania installs British-funded cameras along its border to stem flow of migrants, criminal gangs

Mitsotakis ‘shocked’ at ‘heinous attack’ on Slovak PM
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis ‘shocked’ at ‘heinous attack’ on Slovak PM

‘Those who abuse asylum’ cannot be in Germany
ROBERT HABECK

‘Those who abuse asylum’ cannot be in Germany