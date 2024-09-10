Greek truck driver shot and arrested by Turkish police at the border

Turkish authorities stated that the driver allegedly injured a Turkish national riding a motorcycle at the border station. According to the Turkish statement, the driver then exited the vehicle and approached the Turkish police officers while holding a sharp object.

The Turkish police stated that they fired two warning shots into the air before shooting him in the leg and arresting him.

According to the Edirne authorities, the detained Greek national was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

The injured Turkish national was also taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Turkish authorities claimed that the Greek authorities have been informed about the incident.

According to information from Kathimerini, the Greek national who was arrested has a history of psychiatric disorders.