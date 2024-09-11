Greek PM to meet Netanyahu in New York

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to meet Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netantayu in New York this month, according to well-informed sources, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Their meeting is significant beyond the Middle East issue since, as is widely known, the Netanyahu government remains at complete odds with Ankara, whereas Greece and Israel work closely together on a variety of other matters, primarily in the field of investment.

The volatile situation in the Middle East is of concern to the Greek government, which is keeping channels open with the most important players in the region. Striking a delicate balance is no mean feat for Greece as it has built a strategic relationship with Israel while maintaining the very close contacts forged in recent years with important Arab countries, notably Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Mitsotakis will also meet with the Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

A trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Egypt is also scheduled.

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis is also expected to meet his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Aaty in New York.

The schedules of the prime minister and the foreign minister are fluid and by the week after next it is possible that some meetings may be moved or many more may be added.

Mitsotakis’ meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, which is considered an important milestone for the way Greek-Turkish relations will develop in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Ankara’s attempt to play a role in the Middle East is not without obstacles. According to reports, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke for the first time in 13 years at the meeting of the Arab League Foreign Ministers Council in Cairo.

However, the Syrian delegation appears to have walked out before Fidan’s speech.