PM calls for EU unity on migration and border protection

Following his meeting with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed key migration issues.

Mitsotakis criticized allowing human traffickers to decide who enters the European Union, asserting that such decisions should be made by EU member states. He praised Austria’s support in March 2020, when Greece successfully defended its borders against a coordinated attempt to breach them, benefiting both Greece and Europe.

He described this as a sign of shifting European attitudes, emphasizing the focus on external border protection as outlined in the European Council conclusions and the Migration and Asylum Pact. Mitsotakis highlighted Greece’s progress over the past five years, including improved reception structures on the Aegean islands and reduced migration flows from Turkish coasts. He praised Greece’s border protection and Coast Guard efforts. He thanked Austria for its support in seeking increased European funding for land border protection and confirmed that the fence on the Evros River will be built with either national or European funds, though he prefers EU assistance.

On legal migration, Mitsotakis discussed agreements with countries like Egypt and addressed the European prospects for the Western Balkans, insisting on upholding the rule of law and existing agreements.

Regarding the Middle East, Mitsotakis reiterated Greece’s commitment to negotiating a ceasefire, alleviating the humanitarian crisis, and securing hostages. He warned of the risk of regional escalation affecting Europe.

Mitsotakis also responded to concerns about energy costs, noting that they are higher in Europe than in the US. He highlighted recent distortions in the European energy market and called for increased investment in European energy networks.

In addressing migration, Mitsotakis emphasized that implementing the Migration and Asylum Pact is crucial and that Greece should not bear an unfair burden due to its position at the EU’s external borders. He stressed the need for continued European support for managing migrant flows into Greece and expressed concern that current resources may be insufficient.

Finally, Mitsotakis argued against an ad hoc approach with exceptions to the Schengen Agreement, stating that Greece should not be expected to offer better social protection for refugees than for its own citizens, especially given its recent economic challenges. [AMNA]