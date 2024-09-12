Athens, Vienna on same page on migration

The alarming developments regarding migration, particularly following Berlin’s announcements of stricter controls at all German land borders, were central to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to Vienna on Wednesday, where he met with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

“It is not possible for the wretched smugglers to determine who will enter the EU. This is a priority for all states, not only on the front line, but also those in the center of Europe,” Mitsotakis said during statements with the Austrian chancellor.

“Greece is building a fence on the Evros and will complete this project, either with money from the EU or with its own.” Mitsotakis also stressed the importance of supporting the most fundamental component of EU migration policy – namely the distribution of refugees as well as the legal basis for asylum.

Nehammer emphasized that Greece is not alone in protecting Europe’s borders.

“We are in favor of supporting Greece, this serves common security,” he said, noting that “in cooperation with Hungary and Serbia, we are working to reduce irregular migration,” which is a highly important political issue for Vienna.

Mitsotakis reiterated that Austria was one of the first countries to support Greece in March 2020, when a massive breach of the land border at Evros was attempted. “Then, we sent a first message to change the border guarding, something that now constitutes the EU’s common migration policy,” said the Greek PM, who also thanked Austria for its help in financing the guarding of the land borders. Greece, he said, has for the last five years has been guarding the sea borders in the eastern Aegean, with the absolute priority of safeguarding the lives of migrants.

Mitsotakis’ visit to Vienna was his first bilateral meeting with a counterpart in a foreign capital before the first meeting of the European Council (October 17-18).

The parties of Mitsotakis and the Austrian chancellor both belong to the European People’s Party (EPP).