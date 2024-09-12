FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Athens, Vienna on same page on migration

Athens, Vienna on same page on migration
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis talk tyo the press after meeting in Vienna, September 11, 2024. [Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister's Office]

The alarming developments regarding migration, particularly following Berlin’s announcements of stricter controls at all German land borders, were central to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to Vienna on Wednesday, where he met with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

“It is not possible for the wretched smugglers to determine who will enter the EU. This is a priority for all states, not only on the front line, but also those in the center of Europe,” Mitsotakis said during statements with the Austrian chancellor. 

“Greece is building a fence on the Evros and will complete this project, either with money from the EU or with its own.” Mitsotakis also stressed the importance of supporting the most fundamental component of EU migration policy – namely the distribution of refugees as well as the legal basis for asylum.

Nehammer emphasized that Greece is not alone in protecting Europe’s borders.

“We are in favor of supporting Greece, this serves common security,” he said, noting that “in cooperation with Hungary and Serbia, we are working to reduce irregular migration,” which is a highly important political issue for Vienna.

Mitsotakis reiterated that Austria was one of the first countries to support Greece in March 2020, when a massive breach of the land border at Evros was attempted. “Then, we sent a first message to change the border guarding, something that now constitutes the EU’s common migration policy,” said the Greek PM, who also thanked Austria for its help in financing the guarding of the land borders. Greece, he said, has for the last five years has been guarding the sea borders in the eastern Aegean, with the absolute priority of safeguarding the lives of migrants.

Mitsotakis’ visit to Vienna was his first bilateral meeting with a counterpart in a foreign capital before the first meeting of the European Council (October 17-18). 

The parties of Mitsotakis and the Austrian chancellor both belong to the European People’s Party (EPP). 

Migration EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM calls for EU unity on migration and border protection
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

PM calls for EU unity on migration and border protection

Concern over a migration domino effect
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Concern over a migration domino effect

Call for review of EU’s Syria refugee strategy
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Call for review of EU’s Syria refugee strategy

PM on North Macedonia: ‘Getting closer to Europe means respecting the European acquis’
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

PM on North Macedonia: ‘Getting closer to Europe means respecting the European acquis’

8 EU members say conditions in Syria should be reassessed to allow voluntary refugee returns
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

8 EU members say conditions in Syria should be reassessed to allow voluntary refugee returns

Majority of EU nations want more partnerships to stem migration from countries of origin
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Majority of EU nations want more partnerships to stem migration from countries of origin