Ankara denounces Cyprus-US defense deal

The defense cooperation agreement signed by Cyprus and the US that outlines ways the two countries can enhance their response to regional humanitarian crises and security concerns has elicited Turkey’s condemnation.

According to Skai’s correspondent in Istanbul, Manolis Kostidis, the representative of the ruling AKP party, Omer Celik, referred to the agreement as an “irresponsible assessment” of the situation and of a “problematic situation in terms of allied relations with Turkey.”

“We had said it when the arms embargo was lifted [by the US on Cyprus] that this would not contribute to anything other than encouraging the ‘Greek-Cypriot administration’ [Cyprus government] in the matter of creating lawlessness and the impossibility of a solution. We had said that it does not serve either peace or resolution,” he said in a statement.

“Now, concluding a military cooperation agreement in this way is an approach that will deepen the problems here and further encourage the spoilt Greek-Cypriot side and is an extremely irresponsible assessment. It is clear that this is an extremely problematic situation in terms of Alliance relations with Turkey,” he added. 

