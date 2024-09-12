Israel’s energy minister discusses Great Sea Interconnector in call with Cypriot counterpart

Israel’s Minister of Energy, Eli Cohen, held a phone call on Thursday with the Cypriot Minister of Energy, Commerce, and Industry, George Papanastasiou, regarding the Great Sea Interconnector, calling the project a “top priority.”

According to a post by Cohen on X, the two ministers “underscored the strong relationship and ongoing cooperation between Israel and Cyprus.”

“I emphasized the great importance of the “Great Sea Interconnector” project to Israel. The project will connect Israel’s electricity grid to the European one through Cyprus and Greece, and strengthen energy security in the region. ” he noted.

Cohen added that “this groundbreaking project is a top priority for Israel as it enhances regional energy security, provides access to diverse energy markets, and strengthens Israel’s integration into the European energy network.”

The Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) seeks to link the transmission networks of Greece via Crete to Cyprus and eventually Israel in a project costing 2.4 billion euros.

On completion, it will be the longest, at 1,240 km, and deepest, at 3,000 metres, high voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnector in the world.

However, the project has encountered several roadblocks, including Cyprus’s hesitation over the total cost, its viability and the amount Cyprus would contribute.

On Monday, delegations from Cyprus and Greece held a five-hour meeting to address the Cypriot concerns, but it did not result in an agreement.