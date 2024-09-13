Mitsotakis and Christodoulides to meet in Athens for linkup deal

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides will meet in Athens on Thursday 19 September to discuss the Crete-Cyprus electricity interconnection project.

Discussions between the two sides appear to be making progress following a meeting in Nicosia led by the Cypriot president. The discussions are focused on resolving concerns raised by Cyprus, particularly regarding the proportion of project costs that will be covered by Cypriot consumers.

Christodoulides told reporters late on Thursday that there had been “progress” in the talks and that the government’s top priority was to protect the interests of the Cypriot people.

“We are considering all the data,” Christodoulides said. “While some are thinking about the next elections, we are thinking about the next generations.”

