FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Salvagers launch new attempt to tow oil tanker blown up by Houthi rebels

Salvagers launch new attempt to tow oil tanker blown up by Houthi rebels
Greek-registered tanker ship Sounion burns after an attack by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants in the Red Sea, September 6, in this satellite image. [2024 Planet Labs Inc via Reuters]
Jon Gambrell

A new attempt has begun to try to salvage an oil tanker burning in the Red Sea after attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, a European Union naval mission said Saturday.

The EU’s Operation Aspides published images dated Saturday of its vessels escorting ships heading to the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion.

The mission has “been actively involved in this complex endeavor, by creating a secure environment, which is necessary for the tugboats to conduct the towing operation,” the EU said.

A phone number for the mission rang unanswered Saturday.

The Sounion came under attack from the Houthis beginning August 21. The vessel had been staffed by a crew of 25 Filipinos and Russians, as well as four private security personnel, who were taken by a French destroyer to nearby Djibouti.

The Houthis later planted explosives aboard the ship and detonated them. That’s led to fears the ship’s 1 million barrels of crude oil could spill into the Red Sea.

The Houthis have targeted more than 80 vessels with missiles and drones since the war in Gaza started in October. They seized one vessel and sank two in the campaign that also killed four sailors. One of the sunken vessels, the Tutor, went down after the Houthis planted explosives aboard it and after its crew abandoned it due to an earlier attack, the rebel group later acknowledged.

Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by a US-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets.

The rebels maintain that they target ships linked to Israel, the US or the UK to force an end to Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.

[AP]

Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Risky salvage of Sounion tanker to restart in Red Sea this week, sources tell Reuters
ENVIRONMENT

Risky salvage of Sounion tanker to restart in Red Sea this week, sources tell Reuters

Greece, Saudi Arabia talks to salvage tanker
ENVIRONMENT

Greece, Saudi Arabia talks to salvage tanker

Salvagers abandon effort to tow burning Sounion oil tanker
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Salvagers abandon effort to tow burning Sounion oil tanker

Plan to tow still burning Greek-flagged vessel
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Plan to tow still burning Greek-flagged vessel

Operation to tow Greek tanker on fire in Red Sea underway
ECONOMY

Operation to tow Greek tanker on fire in Red Sea underway

Ship targeted by 2 suspected missiles from Yemen’s Houthi rebels in Gulf of Aden as oil tanker burns
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ship targeted by 2 suspected missiles from Yemen’s Houthi rebels in Gulf of Aden as oil tanker burns