FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greek-French Dialogues to convene in Alexandroupoli

[AP]

The third meeting of the Applied Greek-French Dialogues will take place in Alexandroupoli from 22 to 24, in collaboration with the Ethnological Museum of Thrace and the French Institute of Greece. 

The meeting will be titled “At the intersection of new tensions” and it will focus on a number of global and regional issues such as the role of International Law, the widening rift between the West and the rest of the world and the rising geopolitical importance of the religious factor.

It will feature a number of prominent speakers from Greece and France, including former Deputy Minister of Education Angelos Syrigos and the Cultural Director of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paraοlympic Games Dominique Hervieu.

The Ambassador of France in Greece Laurence Auer and the Minister of Immigration and Asylum Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos will open the event. 

Applied Greek-French Dialogues are an initiative of professors and former ambassadors Michel Foucher and George Prevelakis to foster dialogue between researchers, diplomats and politicians of the two countries. 

 

 

Conference

