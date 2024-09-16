Germany to train some of its F-35 pilots in Greece

According to Kathimerini, discussions are ongoing between Athens and Berlin regarding the training of future German F-35 pilots at the 120 Air Training Wing in Kalamata.

The German air force plans to initially send ten pilots, who are expected to complete the full two-year training program of the 120 Wing, sources told Kathimerini.

A few weeks ago, German air force officers visited the Kalamata air base to inspect the facilities and equipment. Greece will earn approximately 2.5 million dollars for each German pilot trained.

Germany is the first country to show interest in having its pilots trained at the Kalamata international training pilot facility, which is operated by the Israeli defense contractor Elbit.

Elbit signed a 1.65 billion-dollar contract in 2021 with the Greek state to upgrade the facilities and equipment and operate the facility for 22 years.