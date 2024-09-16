Celik accuses Dendias of being a ‘provocateur’

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias is a “provocateur” and among the “extremist elements” in Greece who are trying to underline the dialogue between Athens and Ankara, a spokesman for Turkey’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) has said.

Omer Celik took aim at Dendias following remarks he made on a recent visit to Kastellorizo regarding the island’s significant geopolitical importance and its crucial role in Greece’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

“The door to dialogue was opened during [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan’s meeting with [the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos] Mitsotakis. While this approach is being pursued, extreme elements in Greece are doing everything they can to sabotage this dialogue,” Celic said at a meeting of the AKP leadership.

“The provocateur Dendias made statements that overstepped the mark. He went to Kastellorizo and made statements explaining how they would expand military equipment in the Eastern Mediterranean and target Turkey. His words cannot reach us without drowning in the Aegean,” he continued.

“This statement by Dendias is a statement that does not want dialogue. The chaos lobby wants to undermine efforts at dialogue. This is exactly the opposite of Mitsotakis’ statement which says ‘let’s continue the dialogue.’ Dendias took aim at Mitsotakis’ statements. He is saying something to his own prime minister via Turkey. This is a problem for the Greek government.”