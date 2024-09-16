Gerapetritis urges joint European action on migration in meeting with French FM

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis called for joint European action on migration during a meeting with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne on Monday in Athens.

“We must address the external dimension of migration and coordinate our efforts to combat the smuggling networks that exploit human need and suffering,” said Gerapetritis, adding that the burden of migration should be distributed equally among all European countries within the framework of the Migration and Asylum Pact.

Gerapetritis’ comments come at a time when Germany has announced plans to impose tighter checks at its land borders.

Last week, Prime Minister Mitsotakis stated that if Berlin proceeds with this plan, it will place an additional burden on frontline states such as Greece.