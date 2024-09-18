Medusa drill highlights Athens and Cairo’s bond

This year’s Medusa 24 exercise, which will take place throughout the area surrounding Crete, reaching as far as Kasos and Karpathos, highlights Greece and Egypt’s extremely close relationship, as well as cooperation with key players in the EU and the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East.

As is well known, the two islands serve as baselines for the partial delimitation of Greece’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) with Egypt.

The drill will include forces from Saudi Arabia and France, in addition to the Republic of Cyprus. Saudi Arabia and Egypt are regarded as the two barometers of Arab attitudes in the Middle East.

Furthermore, in recent years, Athens and Riyadh have grown closer, based on a broader geostrategic perspective for the area.

The geographic scope of the execution of the Medusa scenarios is also an indirect reminder on the part of Egypt that it will not back down from international agreements in effect, such as the partial delimitation of the EEZ with Greece.

Tellingly, Turkish media reports said, during the recent visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to Ankara, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that Cairo was asked to proceed with the delimitation of the EEZ between the two countries, a request which was rejected by Egypt.

Egypt has had partial delimitation agreements with Greece since 2020 and with the Republic of Cyprus since 2014.

The main scenarios of the exercise, which will take place in the area around Crete, are aeronautical, with the participation of Special Forces units. The Medusa exercise was first conducted in 2015, and since then, the armed forces of Greece and Egypt have created a strong understanding and collaboration. The exercise has also gained regional and international significance, as seen by the continued participation of partners and allies, including elements of the US Armed Forces.