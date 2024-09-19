New Greek frigate to be launched in France

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias will attend the launching ceremony of the Belharra-class frigate HN Frigate Nearchos in France on Thursday, which he described as another milestone for the country’s navy and armed forces.

The multi-role vessel has a displacement of approximately 4,500 tons and belongs to the latest generation of “digital” frigates.

According to the schedule, the first of the FDI frigates, Kimon, will be delivered by June 2025 and the other two, Nearchos and Formion, around the end of 2025.

With the acquisition of the three frigates, Greece is taking huge steps to strengthen its naval fleet, enabling it to play a leading role in the Aegean and the East Mediterranean.