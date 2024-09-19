US should ‘get tougher’ on Turkey

A picture of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran, is carried amid demonstrators waving Palestinian and Turkish flags during a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Istanbul, on August 3. [Khalil Hamra/AP]

The United States must take a firmer stance toward Turkey and stop underestimating the growing anti-American sentiment in the country, according to Steven Cook, Eni Enrico Mattei senior fellow for Middle East and Africa studies at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in Washington, in this interview with Kathimerini.

Cook argues that both the Erdogan government and other political parties in Turkey actively foster anti-Americanism, which he describes as “a way to mine political gold.” He urges Washington to exert pressure on Ankara by making it clear that the sale of F-35 fighter jets will not proceed and that the delivery of F-16 warplanes will be postponed.

In light of the shocking incident in Izmir (when two US citizen military personnel in civilian clothes were physically attacked by a group of 15 people who are members of the Turkish Youth Union [TGB]), you argued that there is a persistent denial among US officials regarding both the extent of anti-Americanism in Turkey and the way the Turkish government appears to encourage such sentiments. Could you elaborate on this?

In general, American officials often make excuses for Turkish anti-Americanism. When asked about this more than a year ago, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan responded that Turkey is a democracy with politics all its own. Sullivan was trying to brush off the question, but in fact anti-Americanism is a way to mine political gold in Turkey and all of the political parties try to outdo each other on this score thus reinforcing this pernicious political phenomenon.

Do you believe this denial stems from a lack of understanding of the true dynamics in Turkey, or is it a calculated stance meant to appease Ankara and prevent a further deterioration of the bilateral relationship?

It is a combination of both. I remember a former official arguing that the United States should not take action that would aggrieve Turks because Washington had to recognize that only half the country voted for the AKP and American policy makers should strive to maintain goodwill because there will come a time when there is no Erdogan and the AKP will be out of power. This official was ignorant of the fact that 80 percent or more of Turks hold negative views of the United States. That these sentiments were not limited to the AKP and its supporters. This was absolutely stunning to me. This was someone directly responsible for US-Turkey relations.

Why haven’t all these US officials who often describe these ties as a honeymoon re-evaluated their narrative, given Turkish rhetoric and support of Hamas – among other major issues?

One word: Sweden. The White House and members of Congress were thrilled that Turkey agreed to extend NATO membership to Sweden. It’s akin to congratulating Saudi officials for allowing women to drive, however. It took way too long and Ankara kept moving the goalposts. Still, as a result, legislators and senior officials have been willing to overlook a series of Ankara’s transgressions, including its deeply disturbing rhetoric equating the Israelis to Nazis and its fulsome support for Hamas. I sense that US officials believe that there should be a Turkish role in post-war Gaza, which is why they have been publicly silent about the outrageous rhetorical and political support for Hamas in Ankara.

How do you assess Turkey’s efforts to reopen discussions regarding the F-35 program? How do you see Americans reacting?

The Turks will try and try again to get out of the box in which Erdogan put them. I suspect there are some people in Washington who want to help them out, but US policy remains that Ankara needs to give up the S-400s for the F-35.

In yet another sign that Turkey is distancing itself from the so-called Western world, it has formally requested to join the BRICS group of emerging-market nations. What is your perspective on this development?

Turkey wants strategic autonomy. It wants to be a member of NATO and have tight relations with Russia and China. There is an expression for this in English. It is called “having one’s cake and eating it too.”

What recommendations would you offer to those shaping US policy toward Turkey?

I have long been an advocate for getting tougher on the Turks. Suspending them from the F-35 was a good move. There should be consequences for their support for Hamas. My goodness, the Turkish Embassy flew its flag at half-staff when Ismail Haniyeh was killed. He was involved in the killing and kidnapping of Americans. The BRICS is another area where we have been silent. The United States should call out all this behavior. Make it clear that F-35s are not going to happen, delay F-16s, and isolate Turkey within NATO if it joins the BRICS.