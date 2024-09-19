FOREIGN AFFAIRS

PM: Buying 4th frigate will not upend fiscal policy



Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a social media post that the procurement of a fourth Belharra frigate, needed to strengthen the country’s defenses, will not disrupt Greece’s fiscal consistency.

“The expenditure for the new purchase has been budgeted in a way that does not disrupt our fiscal consistency. However, it was deemed necessary as the defense of the homeland is a non-negotiable priority,” he stated, emphasizing that “Greece [is getting] increasingly stronger.”

Earlier on Thursday, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias announced Greece’s intention to buy an additional fourth frigate during his visit for the launching ceremony of the second Belharra at the Lorient shipyards in France.

“I am pleased to announce today Greece’s intention to start negotiations for the acquisition of another frigate, the fourth of the same type,” Dendias said.

Since signing the contract to acquire the first three FDI Belharra frigates in March 2021, Athens has retained the option to order one more frigate at the same price as the previous ones, around one billion euros.

Although the deadline officially expired in June 2023, the close relationship between Athens and Paris, along with the Greek Navy’s expressed intention to acquire the fourth FDI, allowed the option to be exercised almost a year later.

Defense France

