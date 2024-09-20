Stoltenberg, at farewell event, lauds ‘valuable’ NATO allies Greece, Turkey

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, June 29, 2023. [Virginia Mayo/AP]

Outgoing NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg insisted on Thursday that Greece and Turkey “are two valuable and important allies” that contribute to common defense and security in different ways, playing an important role in NATO and being part of decision-making on a daily basis.

He made his remarks in response to questions about the relations between the two countries at an end-of-term farewell event organized by the German Marshall Fund.

Allies, he noted, should be friends and when there are some differences and challenges in bilateral relations, most of it should be solved through bilateral dialogue.

He further stressed that whenever there have been bilateral meetings and dialogue between the two countries to address these differences, he has welcomed them.

He added that NATO has played the role of a platform to facilitate dialogue and address differences.