Mitsotakis to meet with Erdogan on the sidelines of UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to New York on Saturday to participate in the 79th UN General Assembly, where he is also expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The meeting is reportedly set to take place on either Monday or Tuesday. Government sources indicate that Greece remains committed to Greek-Turkish dialogue without compromising its red lines on issues of sovereignty.

Mitsotakis will also address the UN General Assembly on Thursday, September 26, and will hold a series of meetings with foreign leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to ERT, the Prime Minister’s speech at the General Assembly will focus on the major global geopolitical and technological challenges of our time. He will also highlight Greece’s upcoming role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and address the Cyprus issue.

During his stay in New York, the Prime Minister will also deliver remarks at an event co-organized by major Greek-American organizations in Astoria.