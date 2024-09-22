FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Frigate Psara returns to Greece after completing mission in Red Sea

[Hellenic Navy]

The frigate Psara returned to the Salamis Naval Base on Sunday after completing its mission in the European operation EUNAVFOR ASPIDA in the Red Sea, protecting merchant ships from Houthi attacks.

Following the frigate’s arrival at the naval base, the Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff, Vice Admiral Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras, boarded the ship accompanied by the Fleet Commander, Vice Admiral Polychronis Koulouris.

They welcomed the captain and crew of the frigate, congratulating them on the successful completion of their mission

In September, another Greek Navy vessel, the frigate Spetsai, is expected to set sail for the Red Sea to participate in the European.

The Hellenic Navy released a video of Psara’s arrival at the Salamis Naval Base.

