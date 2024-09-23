FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis to meet with Erdogan on Tuesday

[AMNA]

Prime minister Mitsotakis will meet with president Erdogan on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the government spokesperson stated on Monday.

Government sources told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) that the Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting will take place at 11.40 a.m. local time (6.40 p.m. Greek time).

The two leaders are expected to discuss recent developments in bilateral relations, which have seen tense moments in the past few months, including the crisis outside the Aegean island Kassos triggered by Greek surveys for the deployment of an underwater cable. 

