Greece reaffirms support for Western Balkans’ EU integration at UN meeting

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis attended the Ministerial Working Breakfast of the “Friends of the Western Balkans” Group in New York on Monday, part of the 79th UN General Assembly. He reaffirmed Greece’s commitment to supporting the European prospects of six Western Balkan countries.

During the meeting, Gerapetritis and his counterparts discussed the reform agenda and the integration process for the region into the EU under the new European Commission. He emphasized Greece’s political support for the accession process, particularly amid significant geopolitical challenges.

“EU membership entails specific, non-negotiable obligations,” Gerapetritis said, highlighting the importance of respecting EU rules, international law, and good neighborly relations. He stressed the need for reforms, especially in establishing the rule of law and protecting human rights.

Greece is prepared to provide technical assistance to the Western Balkan countries based on its four decades of EU experience, but Gerapetritis noted that the responsibility to meet the criteria lies with the countries themselves.

In addition to the breakfast meeting, Gerapetritis is scheduled to hold various bilateral talks, including discussions with the foreign ministers of Cyprus, Lebanon and Egypt.

