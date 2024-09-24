PM Mitsotakis receives Global Citizen Award by Atlantic Council

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was honored with the Global Citizen Award by the Atlantic Council during a ceremony in New York on Monday.

The award is given by the Atlantic Council to prominent international figures, with this year’s recipients including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, and leading South Korean film producer Miky Lee.

Mitsotakis was presented with the award by Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla, who described him as “a leader dedicated to his country, who has earned the trust of the Greek people.”

Upon receiving the award, Mitsotakis dedicated it to the Greek people, stating, “This award belongs, above all, to the people of Greece for their resilience and perseverance, and for what they have achieved over the past years.”

“What we have demonstrated in Greece is that one can govern from the political center, be pro-growth but also fiscally responsible. One can be – as I echo the words of my good friend Giorgia Meloni – a true patriot, focusing on strong defense and border protection, while also being socially liberal, delivering high-quality public goods, and reducing inequalities,” Mitsotakis said.

The Prime Minister added that his government’s re-election could serve as a model for how populism can be defeated. He also referred to US-Greek relations, emphasizing that “Greece is a steadfast ally of the USA and a pillar of security and stability in a turbulent region.”