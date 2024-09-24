Erdogan says UN, Western values dying in Gaza

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, Tuesday. [Mike Segar/Reuters]

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said that the values of the United Nations’ system and the Western world are dying in Gaza as the conflict continues there, calling for an “alliance of humanity” to stop Israel.

In a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Erdogan reiterated his harsh criticism on Israel over its military campaign in the Gaza strip and on the Western countries for their support to Israel.

“Along with children in Gaza, the United Nations system is also dying, the truth is dying, the values that the West claims to defend are dying, the hopes of humanity to live in a fairer world are dying one by one,” Erdogan said.

NATO member Turkey has condemned Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip, which came in retaliation for Palestinian militant group Hamas’ cross-border attack on October 7 last year. Turkey halted all trade with Israel and applied to join a genocide case against Israel at the World Court.

Israel has repeatedly dismissed the genocide case as baseless, arguing in the court that its operations in Gaza are self-defence and target Gaza’s ruling Hamas group.

“Those who are supposedly working for a ceasefire continue to send weapons and ammunition to Israel behind the stage, so that it can continue its massacres. This is inconsistency and insincerity,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan also said that Turkey stands with the people of Lebanon as Israel targets Hezbollah fighters with airstrikes there. [Reuters]