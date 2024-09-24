FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis and Erdogan convene at UN to discuss bilateral relations and Cyprus

[Greek PM's press office]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, marking their second encounter in two months following a July meeting in Washington. 

The discussions focused on migration cooperation and the Cyprus conflict, where Turkey has taken a harder stance in recent years, advocating for a two-state solution. Expectations for breakthroughs on the Greek-Turkish maritime dispute were low, particularly due to Turkey’s emphasis on the “Blue Homeland” narrative, which challenges Greece’s maritime boundaries.

The meeting began Tuesday morning and included Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, along with diplomatic advisors Anna Maria Mpoura and Akif Cagatay Kilic. 

[Greek PM’s press office]

Earlier in his speech at the UN General Assembly, Erdogan stated, “We want the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean to be regions of stability and prosperity where the legal rights of all parties are respected.” He added, “Turkey is ready for constructive cooperation, especially in energy and the environment.” However, he also reaffirmed Turkey’s claims over areas in the Eastern Mediterranean and called for international recognition of the breakaway state in the Turkish-occupied, northern part of the island.

