Greece urges citizens to leave Lebanon amid escalating conflict

People gather at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon September 24, 2024. [Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh]

The Greek Foreign Ministry has announced a complete travel ban for Lebanon and urged Greek citizens currently in the country to leave immediately amid escalating violence in the region.

The announcement followed an Israeli airstrike that killed a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut on Tuesday afternoon.

“Given recent developments, it is essential to avoid visits to Lebanon under the current circumstances,” the ministry stated. The advisory includes instructions for Greek citizens in Lebanon to contact the Consulate in Beirut at (+961) 71 593659 or via email at [email protected] in case of emergencies.

The situation in Lebanon has intensified, with reports indicating at least 558 fatalities from Israeli airstrikes on Monday alone. The conflict raises fears of broader regional instability, with calls for diplomatic intervention increasing as violence escalates between Israel and Hezbollah. [Kathimerini/Reuters]

Middle East War Israel Palestine

