Greece to urge EU to offer medical aid to injured Lebanese, minister says

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in the southern village of Haboush, Nabatieh district, seen from Marjayoun, Lebanon, on Sept. 25, 2024. [Hussein Malla/AP]

Greece will urge the EU to provide medical treatment to injured Lebanese citizens, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis told his Lebanese counterpart at a meeting in New York, according to the Greek foreign ministry.

Gerapetritis told Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib that Greece was concerned about the Middle East crisis and the risk of its further expansion, the Greek ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It is absolutely necessary to stop the vicious cycle of violence and confrontation,” it said.

Greece will try to mobilise Europe to provide “centrally and at a European level medical aid to Lebanese citizens who have been injured and are in need of treatment”.

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon targeting its Hezbollah movement have sharply intensified since Monday, when more than 550 people were killed in the deadliest day in Lebanon since the end of its 1975-1990 civil war. Around half a million Lebanese have fled their homes, and hospitals have been overwhelmed with the wounded.

Greece urged its citizens on Tuesday to evacuate Lebanon and avoid any travel to the country.

[Reuters]

Diplomacy Middle East

