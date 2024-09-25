FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis meets with investors in New York

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with investors on Wednesday in New York, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, where he presented the prospects of the Greek economy and the government’s reform plans.

Representatives of asset management funds, insurance companies and banks listened as the prime minister emphasized the importance of political stability and fiscal responsibility, while also promoting growth.

Mitsotakis highlighted that Greece regained its investment-grade status within the first year of his second term in office and discussed the country’s role in the EU, as well as the opportunities emerging from the deepening of the single European market and green development.

Reportedly, he also spoke about Greece’s rapid absorption of recovery fund resources, as well as the investment prospects in the fields of education and healthcare.

