FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Minister stresses rights of Dodecanese islands

Minister stresses rights of Dodecanese islands

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias emphasized the right of all Dodecanese islands to establish an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and territorial waters up to 12 nautical miles, as stipulated by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“All the islands of the Dodecanese have a right to a continental shelf, they have a right to an exclusive economic zone and they have a right to territorial waters up to 12 miles, just as the International Convention on the Law of the Sea provides, which is also customary law and binds everyone,” he said on Thursday, during memorial events held on Leros to mark 81 years since the sinking of the Vassilissa Olga destroyer by German bombers.

Defense Politics

