Gerapetritis highlights Greece’s diplomatic impact at 79th UN General Assembly

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis highlighted Greece’s significant diplomatic presence during the 79th UN General Assembly in New York.

Speaking to state broadcaster ERT on the fourth day of the session, he emphasized the importance of Greece’s international role, underscoring the numerous key meetings held.

“This week allowed Greek diplomacy to engage in important discussions and maintain a strong presence. Greece’s international footprint is highly significant,” he said. Gerapetritis noted that discussions were held with foreign ministers from across Europe, the Arab world and the US.

“It was a chance to highlight key topics that are currently of great concern,” he added.

The Greek foreign minister also emphasized Greece’s participation in discussions with international organizations to assess the current state of global security architecture. Talks, he said, with counterparts from major countries, such as China and India, underline the importance of strengthening Greece’s diplomatic ties on a global scale.