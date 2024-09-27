Greek PM sees ‘window of opportunity’ on demarcating maritime zones with Turkey

Greece sees a “window of opportunity” to demarcate maritime zones with Turkey, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly. However, he expressed pessimism about the prospects of resolving the division of Cyprus.

“Greece is willing to work towards resolving the only major outstanding issue we have with our neighbor: the delimitation of the continental shelf and the Exclusive Economic Zone in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean. We have not been able to effectively address this difference for more than 40 years, but this does not mean that it is destined to remain unresolved,” Mitsotakis said.

“I strongly believe that we have today a window of opportunity and we should be bold enough and wise enough to seize this chance,” he said, adding that he was pleased to hear Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasize that the delimitation of maritime zones, in accordance with international law, is in the shared interest of the entire Eastern Mediterranean region.

On Wednesday, the Greek Foreign Ministry announced that Greece and Turkey would explore whether talks could begin on demarcating their maritime zones.

Cyprus peace

However, the Greek prime minister was less optimistic about reaching a long-sought settlement on Cyprus based on UN Security Council resolutions. The Mediterranean island has been divided along ethnic lines since Turkey’s invasion in 1974.

“I reaffirm here today our commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cyprus and to a solution, on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation. With a single sovereignty, a single citizenship and a single international personality, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” Mitsotakis said.

Ankara has in recent years declared that the only way to resolve decades of dispute over Cyprus was to establish two states on the island.

“A two-state solution cannot and will not be accepted; it is simply not a solution,” Mitsotakis said.

He reiterated that Athens supports efforts to resume peace talks within the framework set by the UN.

“We call upon Türkiye and the Turkish-Cypriot community to come to the negotiating table, to at least establish mutual trust, and to engage in a frank and honest discussion in pursuit of a mutually acceptable, just and viable solution,” he said.

“Can you imagine how powerful a message for the world community it would send, to all those seeking peace in seemingly intractable conflicts around the world, if we can find a permanent, viable and just solution to the Cyprus question?”

Guiding principles

In his sixth address to the UN General Assembly as Greece’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the country’s forthcoming role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2025-26. He outlined three guiding principles for Greece’s tenure: dialogue, diplomacy, and democracy, with six core priorities, including peaceful dispute resolution, climate security, and maritime security.

Mitsotakis expressed concern over growing global instability caused by conflicts, geopolitical tensions, the climate crisis, mass migration, and the unchecked rise of artificial intelligence (AI). He called for UN Security Council reform to better reflect current geopolitical realities and stressed the need for greater international cooperation, particularly on Ukraine, and, and Cyprus.

While supporting Israel’s right to self-defense, he urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. He also reaffirmed his advocacy for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine and condemned Russia’s continuing aggression in Ukraine.