FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece-Turkey cooperation council could meet in early 2025, Erdogan says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, Tuesday. [Mike Segar/Reuters]

A meeting of the Greece-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council could take place in early 2025, the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has said.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul, the Turkish president said that he and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed “known difficulties in the Aegean Sea” in their recent meeting at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York and that Mitsotakis “told us that he will put these issues on the table and that he will solve this problem.”

The council aims to address various issues of Greek-Turkish relations at a high level and lay down an institutional foundation for relations between the two countries. It has so far met five times, most recently last year in Greece.

The Turkish president also expressed Turkey’s desire to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

