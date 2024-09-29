Mitsotakis: Talking with Erdogan doesn’t mean we agree on everything

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated that Greece will not recognize Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus or compromise on its sovereignty after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York.

The leaders met Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, their second meeting in two months after a July meeting in Washington.

In a social media briefing on Sunday, Mitsotakis said, “The fact that we’re talking to Erdogan doesn’t mean that we agree on everything.” He underlined the importance of agreements with Turkey aiming to boost cooperation on migration and also referred to a high-level meeting planned for early 2025 in Ankara.

Cyprus has been divided since a Turkish invasion in 1974, and peace talks have been stalled since 2017. The Turkish Cypriot side in the occupied northern part of the island, which is recognized only by Ankara, insists that any resumption of talks must include recognition of its equal sovereignty with the internationally recognized Cypriot government.