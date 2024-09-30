FOREIGN AFFAIRS

China lifts visa requirement for Greek travelers

[Reuters]

Starting Tuesday, Greek tourists and business travelers visiting China for short stays will no longer need a visa.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced the exemption during a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis at the UN General Assembly in New York.

“We support Greek tourism,” Wang said, adding that Greece “doesn’t need advertising” as a tourist destination.

Wang highlighted the long-standing ties between Greece and China, noting their shared history as ancient civilizations. Gerapetritis thanked China for its investments, particularly in the port of Piraeus, and invited Wang to officially visit Greece. The two nations will also collaborate on the UN Security Council, where Greece will serve as a non-permanent member in 2025-26.

Wang reaffirmed China’s commitment to peaceful resolutions in Ukraine and the Middle East and expressed interest in further cooperation with Greece.

In November, China will host the first global conference on Classical Studies, with Greece participating.

China has recently waived visa requirements for several countries, including Cyprus.

