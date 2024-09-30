EU ministers to convene emergency meeting over escalating Middle East conflict

European Union foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting Monday night to address rising tensions in the Middle East following Israel’s airstrikes on Lebanon over the weekend and the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel continues its airstrikes against Gaza and on Sunday launched attacks against the Houthi militia in Yemen. On Monday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas reported that an Israeli strike killed its leader in Lebanon, Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin, along with his wife, son and daughter, at their home in a refugee camp in the city of Tyre. The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) stated that three of its leaders were killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut’s Kola district, marking the first attack within the city’s limits. Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported over 1,000 Lebanese killed and 6,000 wounded in the past two weeks, with a million people – about a fifth of the population – displaced.

Israeli operations have escalated against Iranian-backed groups, raising concerns about a broader conflict involving Iran and the United States.

European officials have repeatedly called for a ceasefire and de-escalation, but these appeals have largely been ignored by Israel. Diplomatic sources indicate that the 27 foreign ministers will likely convene via videoconference this afternoon.

While EU leaders have refrained from commenting on the violence, US President Joe Biden emphasized the need for justice for all victims, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau highlighted Nasrallah’s role as head of a terrorist organization.

The European Commission announced an additional 10 million euros in humanitarian aid for Lebanon, bringing total EU assistance for the year to €74 million. Several European governments have urged their citizens in Lebanon to leave the country and are implementing emergency evacuation plans. [Kathimerini/Reuters]