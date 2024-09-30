President Sakellaropoulou emphasizes Greece’s support for Cyprus during Nicosia visit

The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, is visiting Nicosia following an invitation from Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides to attend the celebrations for the 64th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the Republic of Cyprus.

After the welcome ceremony, the two Presidents held a private meeting at the presidential palace of Cyprus, followed by extended talks between their delegations.

During the joint press conference, Sakellaropoulou emphasized that Greece always stands by the Republic of Cyprus, adding that “no ordeal, provocation, or threat will break us. On the contrary, it will further strengthen our ongoing cooperation and the coordination of our positions and actions.”

She also expressed her satisfaction with the progress of the Greece-Cyprus-Israel electricity interconnection project, stating that it will enhance the strategic position of Greece and Cyprus and reduce costs for consumers.

The Energy Ministers of Greece and Cyprus signed a memorandum on the project’s framework on September 21.