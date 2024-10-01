FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Stylianides holds phone conversation with Turkish interior minister on migration

The Minister of Maritime Affairs Christos Stylianides, had a phone conversation with Turkish Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya, on Tuesday, focused on migration. 

According to a statement from the Greek side, the discussion took place in a positive atmosphere, with both ministers reaffirming their commitment to strengthening collaboration.

Moreover, they agreed to maintain regular contact and enhance cooperation between the Greek and Turkish coastguards. 

