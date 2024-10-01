Greece to hold emergency meeting following Iran’s missile attack on Israel

KYSEA, Greece’s top decision-making body for foreign affairs and defense, will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday following Iran’s missile attack on Israel on Tuesday.

The meeting, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is scheduled for 4.30 p.m.

Authorities are reportedly on standby with an evacuation plan for Greek nationals in Lebanon and Israel, although no evacuations are currently underway.

Following a call between Defense Minister Nikos Dendias and his Cypriot counterpart Vasilis Palmas on Tuesday, Greece will also assist in the evacuation of Cypriot nationals from Lebanon using a C-130 military aircraft.

Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel’s operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel’s military later lifted its alert status, reporting no injuries.