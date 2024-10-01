FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece to hold emergency meeting following Iran’s missile attack on Israel

Greece to hold emergency meeting following Iran’s missile attack on Israel
[Reuters]

KYSEA, Greece’s top decision-making body for foreign affairs and defense, will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday following Iran’s missile attack on Israel on Tuesday.

The meeting, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is scheduled for 4.30 p.m.

Authorities are reportedly on standby with an evacuation plan for Greek nationals in Lebanon and Israel, although no evacuations are currently underway.

Following a call between Defense Minister Nikos Dendias and his Cypriot counterpart Vasilis Palmas on Tuesday, Greece will also assist in the evacuation of Cypriot nationals from Lebanon using a C-130 military aircraft.

Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel’s operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel’s military later lifted its alert status, reporting no injuries.

Middle East Defense Cyprus Iran Israel War

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ankara denounces Cyprus-US defense deal
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ankara denounces Cyprus-US defense deal

Cyprus and US sign bilateral defense cooperation roadmap
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus and US sign bilateral defense cooperation roadmap

Turkish Defense Ministry marks 50th anniversary of Cyprus invasion with bellicose warning
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish Defense Ministry marks 50th anniversary of Cyprus invasion with bellicose warning

Cyprus to build a major naval base, says defense minister
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus to build a major naval base, says defense minister

Turkey reacts to Greek defense minister’s remarks on Cyprus anniversary
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey reacts to Greek defense minister’s remarks on Cyprus anniversary

Remains of eight Greek soldiers to be repatriated from Cyprus
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Remains of eight Greek soldiers to be repatriated from Cyprus