FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece committed to advancing EU integration for Western Balkans, FM says

Greece will continue to spearhead the integration of Western Balkan states into the European Union, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis confirmed during a ministerial meeting in Berlin, part of the “Berlin Process.”

Gerapetritis highlighted that an expanded EU equates to a stronger EU, emphasizing Greece’s unique status as both the oldest EU member from the Balkans and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. He affirmed Greece’s commitment to maintaining a leading role in the integration effort.

The minister also stressed that Western Balkan nations must uphold EU standards, international law, and the principles of the rule of law, underscoring that there can be no compromises on these essential criteria.

“In the midst of wars and upheavals in the broader region, it is crucial for the Balkans to serve as a pillar of peace, stability, and prosperity,” Gerapetritis stated.

EU Balkans Diplomacy

