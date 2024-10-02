FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece condemns Iran’s attack on Israel, urges de-escalation

[InTime News]

Greece has “strongly condemned” an Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel Tuesday and called for an immediate de-escalation in the Middle East.

“The Greek government strongly condemns Iran’s attacks against Israel. This is a serious escalation and increases the threat to regional security. Greece stands by the people of Israel and their right to live with security. Greece reaffirms its call for immediate de-escalation,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.

The Government Council for National Security (KYSEA) will convene Wednesday led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

