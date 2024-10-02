EU Commission condemns Iran’s missile attack on Israel

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, October 1. [Reuters/Amir Cohen]

The European Commission has condemned Iran’s missile attack on Israel and called for a ceasefire at the Lebanon-Israel border and in Gaza, along with the release of Israeli hostages.

“I condemn yesterday’s ballistic missile attack launched by Iran against Israel in the strongest terms,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement Wednesday. “Such actions threaten regional stability and escalate tensions in an already extremely volatile situation,” she added, urging all sides to protect civilians.

“The European Union continues to call for a ceasefire across the border with Lebanon, and in Gaza, and for the release of all hostages that are held since almost a year,” her statement concluded.

‘In no one’s interest’

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also condemned the attack Tuesday.

“The deadly escalatory spiral in the Middle East must stop now. A regional war is in no one’s interest,” Borrell said in a post on X social media platform. “The EU stands ready to support efforts to deescalate and protect civilian lives,” he added.

During an emergency meeting on Monday, EU foreign ministers were unable to agree on a joint statement regarding the latest developments. Divisions arose over wording related to Israel’s right to self-defense, with the Czech Republic pushing for stronger support for Israel.

Meanwhile, EU member states are preparing to assist with evacuations. Cyprus has activated a national plan to facilitate the evacuation of foreign nationals through its territory. No large-scale operations have begun, but Cypriot officials are monitoring the situation.