Greek national among victims of shooting and knife attack in Tel Aviv

[AP]

A Greek national is among the victims of a shooting and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, according to the Greek Foreign Ministry.

Early reports have identified the victim as 25-year-old university student Ionas Karussis, the son of Thessaloniki-born doctor Dimitris Karussis, who moved to Israel in the late 1980s.

A total of seven people were killed, and several others sustained injuries – some seriously – when a gunman opened fire on members of the public in the Jaffa area.

The deadly assault, which occurred shortly before an Iranian missile attack against Israel, began in a rail carriage and continued on the platform, local police reported in a statement.

In a statement Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry condemned the “terrorist attack” and expressed “heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim.”

 

 

 

