Greek Foreign Ministry activates crisis unit to assist citizens in Lebanon

The Crisis Management Unit of the Greek Foreign Ministry was activated on Wednesday to assist Greek citizens wishing to leave Lebanon due to the escalating crisis in the region.

According to the announcement, Greek citizens in Lebanon can contact the Consular Office of the Greek Embassy in Beirut via the emergency phone line at (+961) 71 593659 or by email at [email protected].

Additionally, those seeking assistance can contact the Greek Foreign Ministry at the following numbers: (+30) 210-3681350 and (+30) 210-3681730.

The Crisis Management Unit provides support to Greek citizens abroad during emergencies, such as conflicts, natural disasters, or accidents. It coordinates between the ministry’s services and other authorities to manage humanitarian and consular emergencies, operating 24/7 during crises and facilitating international diplomatic communication when needed.