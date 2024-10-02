Journalists and scholars share views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at Athens conference

Prominent journalists and scholars discussed current events in the Middle East during the “The Middle East Powder Keg” session at the 12th Athens Democracy Forum on Tuesday.

The discussion was moderated by Steven Erlanger, Chief Diplomatic Correspondent for Europe at The New York Times and focused on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with participants expressing their views on potential solutions.

“Nobody in 75 years has come up with a better idea than the initial UN resolution that created the first Israeli state,” said Roger Cohen, Paris Bureau Chief of The New York Times, after noting the historical challenges of finding a lasting resolution to the conflict. Cohen also reiterated his long-standing belief in the two-state solution, describing it as the most viable path forward.

Nomi Bar-Yaacov, an International Negotiator and Associate Fellow at Chatham House, called for the acceptance of the proposal made by former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Nasser al-Qudwa for the future of the Middle East. “This plan is the way forward,” she noted, expressing support for the two-state solution.

“Without US pressure on Israel, there will be no ceasefire,” stated Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, journalist, producer, and author, expressing his concern that a military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities could have broader regional implications.

Mabel Lu Miao, Co-Founder and Secretary General of the Center for China and Globalization, presented the Chinese perspective on the conflict, stating that stability and peace align with China’s interests. She also called for the implementation of UN resolutions and respect for Palestinian sovereignty.

The 12th Athens Democracy Forum, organized by the Democracy & Culture Foundation in cooperation with The New York Times, is being held in Athens from October 1 to 3.

