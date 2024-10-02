Gov’t national security council meets to discuss Middle East

The government’s top decision-making body for foreign affairs and defense matters has met in an extraordinary session to assess the latest developments in the Middle East and to discuss plans to evacuate Greeks from Lebanon.

Following the meeting of National Security Governmental Council (KYSEA), Government Spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said that the government calls for an immediate de-escalation of the situation

“Greece condemns in the strongest possible way Iran’s attacks against Israel. This is a serious escalation that threatens regional stability and security. Greece supports the people of Israel and their right to live in security and reiterates the call for immediate de-escalation.”