Hamas claims responsibility for Jaffa killings
A man walks by flowers laid as a sign of respect for the people killed the evening before in a fatal shooting attack in Jaffa, Israel, Tuesday. [Nir Elias/Reuters]

Hamas’ military wing has claimed responsibility for a mass shooting in Tel Aviv that left seven people dead, including a Greek national, and many others wounded.

It said the two attackers, who opened fire on a boulevard and train station in Jaffa Tuesday evening, were its militants and hailed from the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

The attackers, Mohammed Mesek and Ahmed Himouni, were later shot dead.

Ionas Karussis, 25, the Greek national killed in the attack, is the son of Thessaloniki-born doctor Dimitris Karussis, who moved to Israel in the late 1980s.

The attack came moments before Iran launched a massive barrage of rockets towards Israel, sending people into bomb shelters across the country.

It remains unclear how the two men entered Israel from the West Bank.

Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, is active in various cities and refugee camps in the West Bank. [AP, Kathimerini]

