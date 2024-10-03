FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Europe closely monitoring refugee crisis in Lebanon

As the crisis in the Middle East intensifies, the European Union is closely monitoring the influx of refugees from Lebanon into Syria. European diplomacy chief Josep Borrell reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting Lebanese authorities in providing humanitarian aid to citizens.

In light of the recent Israeli bombings, over one million Lebanese have fled their homes, with approximately 100,000 seeking refuge in neighboring Syria. This week, the European Commission announced an additional €10 million in aid, bringing the total humanitarian assistance to Lebanon this year to €74 million.

Amid rising right-wing political pressure, as seen in recent Austrian election results, several European capitals are urgently calling for a discussion on migration during the EU summit scheduled for October 17-18 in Brussels.

The agenda will focus on enhancing EU border controls and accelerating the return of migrants, reflecting a significant political shift within the Union regarding migration issues.

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier emphasized the need for better border management, echoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s recent reinstatement of border checks with neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, Portugal’s conservative government is tightening its immigration policy by establishing a new police unit dedicated to identifying migrants without legal status. 

EU Middle East Israel Palestine Migration

