Greeks, Cypriots being evacuated from Lebanon

Dozens of Greek and Cypriot nationals were being evacuated from Lebanon on Thursday as fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah intensified.

The Hellenic Air Force sent a military transport plane to Beirut at 11 a.m. to carry out the evacuation, with state broadcaster ERT reporting that some 60 civilians are set to leave the country so far.

The plane was to stay in Beirut for around an hour before flying back, stopping first in Larnaca and then landing in Athens.

Greece’s Defense and Foreign ministries have transport planes and crisis management teams on standby to help citizens fleeing Lebanon.

There are an estimated 3,500 Greek nationals in the Middle Eastern country right now.