Greeks, Cypriots evacuated from Lebanon land in Elefsina

A C-130 military transport plane from the Hellenic Air Force (HAF) was scheduled to land at Elefsina Air Base at 4.10 p.m., following a successful evacuation mission of Greek and Cypriot citizens from Lebanon.

Earlier, the aircraft had safely evacuated 22 Greek and 38 Cypriot nationals from Beirut.

In a statement, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias expressed his gratitude to all those involved, commending their professionalism and dedication.

Western nations have developed contingency plans to evacuate their citizens from Lebanon following a significant escalation in the conflict between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, along with Iran’s missile attack on Israel on Tuesday.