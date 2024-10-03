FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greeks, Cypriots evacuated from Lebanon land in Elefsina

Greeks, Cypriots evacuated from Lebanon land in Elefsina
File photo.

A C-130 military transport plane from the Hellenic Air Force (HAF) was scheduled to land at Elefsina Air Base at 4.10 p.m., following a successful evacuation mission of Greek and Cypriot citizens from Lebanon. 

Earlier, the aircraft had safely evacuated 22 Greek and 38 Cypriot nationals from Beirut. 

In a statement, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias expressed his gratitude to all those involved, commending their professionalism and dedication.

Western nations have developed contingency plans to evacuate their citizens from Lebanon following a significant escalation in the conflict between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, along with Iran’s missile attack on Israel on Tuesday.

Rescue War Middle East

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greeks, Cypriots being evacuated from Lebanon
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greeks, Cypriots being evacuated from Lebanon

Europe closely monitoring refugee crisis in Lebanon
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Europe closely monitoring refugee crisis in Lebanon

Hamas claims responsibility for Jaffa killings
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Hamas claims responsibility for Jaffa killings

Cyprus on standby to assist evacuations from Middle East
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus on standby to assist evacuations from Middle East

Gov’t national security council meets to discuss Middle East
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Gov’t national security council meets to discuss Middle East

Journalists and scholars share views on Middle East at Athens conference
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Journalists and scholars share views on Middle East at Athens conference